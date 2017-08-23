Llay man wanted by North Wales Police on suspicion of wounding

Wed Aug 23, 2017
Reporter:
Jonathan Grieve
Wednesday 23 August 2017 12:27
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.
Robert James Jarvis, 30, of Llay, is wanted by North Wales Police on suspicion of wounding.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
Email:
jonathan.grieve@nwn.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Windows, Doors, Conservatories Facias and Soffits - Make us the first choice.
R.D. JOHNSON & SONS (est 1950) Soffits, Facias & Guttering Great Quality Great Prices
scooters, beds, wheelchairs, walkers, rise and recliners, stairlifts and much much more
RSPB giving nature a home
Landscaping & Groundworks
Home
Follow us
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on