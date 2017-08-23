Llay man wanted by North Wales Police on suspicion of wounding

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.

Robert James Jarvis, 30, of Llay, is wanted by North Wales Police on suspicion of wounding.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

