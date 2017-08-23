Prestatyn's Chloe Hopkins speaks about her new album and making her comeback

A COURAGEOUS flamed-hair singer preparing to release her debut album said she is ready to take on the world after surviving a seven-year stalking nightmare.

Chloe Hopkins, aged 25, will release Once Upon a Time and stage her comeback concert at Rhyl Pavilion on Saturday, November 18. The concert will feature songs from Chloe’s album, well-known covers aswell as support from the North Wales School of Dancing, Theatretrain Regional Choir and Heather Clarke.

The former Miss Prestatyn, who was set to be signed by Universal Music when she was 18, was forced to put her career on hold after enduring years of abuse, stalking and harassment by a disabled man. The man – who had Chloe’s name tattooed on his chest – made the former Prestatyn High School pupil’s life so miserable that she sought counselling and attempted suicide. The musician moved to London but last year had to “frustratingly” return for a court appearance involving the man who stalked her.

In a frank interview with the Journal, inspirational Chloe, an ambassador for the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, said she is happy now and has beaten everything

Chloe said: “I am me again and I am ready to show people who I was about. The album is similar to a diary, documenting my life over the last seven years. There is some great, happy times, going to parties, going to London, the odd break up song and going through trouble.

“I have been making the album for roughly seven years, but it has been on hold for a lot of the time due to certain things. I wanted my head and heart to be in the right place. This concert it is my comeback. It is to say I am here. It has taken me a while, but I am here now.”

Chloe was just 18 when a man on crutches started following her and showered her with birthday, Christmas and Valentine’s cards. He went on to blight her life for years.

“I kept what I was going through private for as long as I could, so when it did come out – I was embarrassed,” Chloe said.

“It is not just the ordeal, but the recovery that takes time. At one point I thought I would have to put the microphone down because in my case, I thought I just can’t do it. The first time in my whole life I got stage fright, I found I wasn’t enjoying it - I was just looking for him. What has helped pull me out is music. My dad is a jazz musician, my mum a drama teacher – music runs in my veins.

”When I was in hospital, I remember listening to music on my phone and looking at videos on my phone of Cheryl and Katy Perry and just being so taken by their strengths. With Katy Perry, seconds before going on stage for a big gig in Brazil and Russell Brand files for divorce. She is crying and then five seconds before she goes on, she is smiling and nobody knows a thing.

“It gave me goosebumps.

”The amount of support I’ve also had has helped – I feel so blessed to be part of a community that is so supportive of people.”

Chloe is hoping that being so open about her experience will help others going through a similar ordeal.

“You can do it, it just takes a hell of a long time,” Chloe added. “Make sure you write everything down, keep every bit of evidence. Don’t be embarrassed.

“I am in a good place. I feel very humble and relaxed. It is amazing to pick it all back up and be at this stage. It has taken me a while but I am here now.”

To book tickets for Chloe’s concert, visit www.rhylpavilion.co.uk or telephone the box office on 01745 330000. The concert starts at 7pm.