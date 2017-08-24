Denbigh High School congratulates high achievers.

Denbigh High School have congratulated their high achievers after receiving their GCSE results

The school’s headmaster thanked the pupils, parents teachers and staff foer helping them to achieve.

Overall, 93% of pupils at the school gained at least one GCSE at grade C or higher.

“I am delighted with the fantastic performance of our Year 11 students,’ said Headteacher Simeon Molloy.

“The results include a raft of top performers, but just as importantly a massive proportion of our students obtained higher grades at GCSE or equivalent.

“This is a brilliant example of our motto ‘Succeeding together – progressing with pride’ and a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and the whole team around them.

“I would like to thank the pupils, teachers, staff, parents and family for all their support.

“An area that displayed a strong performance is the number of pupils obtaining the very highest grades.”

According to the school, amongst the very best were:

Robert Blythin,

Jessica Briody-Hughes,

Phillip Cuckson-Williams

Harry Edwards

Olivia Edwards

Joseph Fishwick

Theodore Halton

Grace Jones

Isobel Lloyd

Amy Martin

Holly Roberts

Rachel Roberts

Katie Rowlands

Ross Slater

Phoebe Williams