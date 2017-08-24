GCSE RESULTS: Denbighshire

Students across Denbighshire will be picking up their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Below is a round up of all the latest results from across the county - this page will be updated as the results are announced. Please check back for updates.

GCSEs have been reformed; Wales and Scotland will keep the A*-G grading scale. In Wales, two maths GCSE qualifications will be taken by students, as well as new-style Welsh language qualifications.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YSGOL GLAN CLWYD

YEAR 11 pupils at Ysgol Glan Clwyd are celebrating excellent GCSE results.

Due to the changes made to GCSE qualifications in Wales, the St Asaph school said they are not able to compare their performance with previous years.

A total of 88 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in Welsh, with 75.9 per cent achieving A*-C in their Welsh Language GCSE.

89 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in English, with 74.7 per cent achieving A*-C in their English Language GCSE and 70 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in their Maths qualification.

Bethan Cartwright, headteacher, said: “We are very pleased once again to see so many young people succeed – it is a tribute to their hard work and determination, the commitment of staff, and the support of parents.

“Most pupils have exceeded their personal targets and many have achieved a raft of A* and A grades. They can now step forward confidently to their chosen post 16 pathway.

The majority of pupils in this year group have worked diligently and co-operated happily with staff and it is very pleasing to see them attain such commendable grades. They have also been fully supported by the school’s pastoral and mentoring schemes.

“The message is very clear – aspirational pupils who work hard, succeed. Congratulations to all the young people – we applaud their success. Llongyfarchiadau calonog i chi gyd.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESTATYN HIGH SCHOOL

PRESTATYN High School has bucked the trend of falling GCSE results in Wales by achieving “excellent” results including an “unprecedented” 19 per cent increase in the number of pupils achieving C or above in English language.

Many schools, across Wales, have seen their percentage of pupils achieving a C grade at GCSE in English, Maths and three other subjects drop significantly - some schools falling by more than 20 per cent.

Prestatyn High proudly claim they have minimised the impact of the new qualifications. Many “outstanding” individual performances have been achieved this year, with more pupils gaining A and A* grades.

Headteacher Neil Foley, who started last September, said: “These results are fantastic for our pupils who can now go on and study their chosen A levels. They are even more astonishing when you look at the national data and realise how much more difficult it was this year to achieve well in many subjects.

“This is the culmination of 12 months hard work, grit and determination and I would also like to thank all of the parents for their support and the staff for their tireless energy”.

Enrolment for the Prestatyn High Sixth Form is at 1.30pm on Monday, September 4.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RHYL HIGH SCHOOL

AFTER months of waiting, nervous pupils woke up this morning and headed to Rhyl High School to collect their grades.

Claire Armitstead, headteacher at Rhyl High School, said pupils had worked “so hard” and the school were incredible proud of their results.

She said: “We are really proud of our pupils achievements this year. They have showed a real resilience and determination and I'm delighted with what they have achieved.

“Some have done exceptionally well.”

A special mention was given to the following students:

Holly Jones - 2A*, 8As,1B and 2Cs; Niamh Drummond-Welsby – 6As, 6Bs and 1C; Imogen Kuavuz - 7As, 4Bs 1C; Anais Payne - 1A* 6As, 3Bs and 3Cs; Dylan Hutchinson – 1A*; 4As, 6Bs; Lexy Wilson - 1A*, 7As, 3Bs 2Cs and Harrison Evans - 1A*, 6As, 5Bs 1C.