Island kids do well in their GCSE results

ANGLESEY kids got top marks in their recent GCSE exams. Pupils who showed they were top of the class include:

Ysgol David Hughes, Menai Bridge.

Students at Ysgol David Hughes achieved top GCSE results.

According to headteacer H. Emyr Williams: “Whilst acknowledging the impressive achievements of the most able is very important, what gives me the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that our students make irrespective of their ability or starting point.

“We very much appreciate the support of our parents and the hard work and dedication of our teachers and support staff. As Head Teacher I feel immensely proud of the achievements of our young people - Well done everybody.”

“We congratulate all the pupils who have achieved their personal goals and look forward to welcoming the majority of the pupils back to the sixth form in September,”

Individuals attaining outstanding results were:

TEGID Guto 12 A*

GRUFFYDD Beca 9A* 3A

COWLEY Sasha 9A* 2A 1B

PRITCHARD Faith A*9 A2

GRUNDY Liam 8A* 4A

WILLIAMS Ffion 6A* 6A

ROBERTS Callum 6A* 5A

EVANS Rhiannon 6A* A2 B3

ROUND Joseff 6A* 1A B3

JONES Harri 5A* 7A

CEPEL Ela 5A* 4A B2

BROMLEY Megan A*4 A5 B2

EDWARDS Siwan Mai A*4 A5 B3

THORNTON Gwyn 4A* 5A 1B

Ysgol Gyfun – Llangefni

KIDS at a Llangefni school have also come tops when it comes to their exams.

Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni pupils gained top marks in the recent GCSEs. This year the science results are the best ever, with a 100% pass rate.

Accrding to head teacher Clive Thomas: “These results come because of the hard work of the pupils, supported by their parents.

“The staff have gone the extra mile to ensure that all our pupils achieve their potential and almost all have gone on to do that. We congratulate everyone on their hard work and results.

Some of the school’s excellent performances include:

Lowri Roberts 8A*, 1A, 1B

Leiah Williams 6A*, 4A

Mari Jones 5A*, 5A, 1 Distinction

Tomos Prydderch 5A*, 5A, 1 Distinction

Oliver Wright 4A*, 4A, 1 B