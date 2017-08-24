Students celebrate GCSE success across Wrexham and Flintshire

Students across Wrexham and Flintshire have once again surpassed themselves academically.

A week on from impressive A-level hauls, students picking up their GCSE results had plenty of reasons to be cheerful with dozens of students racking up top grades.

More than 500 Coleg Cambria students achieved an A*-C in their GCSE resits in English Language and/or Mathematics.

This represents an upturn in achievement for the learners who came to college with a GCSE grade D or below or without any GCSEs. A total of 89 students improved their GCSE grades by more than two grades, following their one year GCSE programme at the college.

Sue Price, principal of Coleg Cambria said: “These results show how all learners can have a second chance and improve their skills at Coleg Cambria.

“Literacy and numeracy are a key element of our college programmes for learners and we are committed to ensuring that all students have a chance to resit their English and Maths GCSEs where they need to and to improve these important skills, in order to help them in their future employment.”

Spirits were also high at Castell Alun in Hope, where two thirds achieved the benchmark of five A* to C grades including higher grade passes in English Language and Maths.

At the pinnacle of academic performance were Naomi Hughes, Cara Hurst and Saskia Jones, who all achieved a great haul of 9 A* grades and at least 3 A’s.

Headteacher, Graham Hughes, said: “The Castell Alun team is proud of each and every one of our young people.

“I would like to thank all parents, along with teaching and support staff who have worked phenomenally hard to provide our students with guidance and encouragement and the best possible learning opportunities.

“We always seek continuous improvement and do this by making sure that every individual student gets exactly what they need for their future.”

