Thieves attempt to steal cash machine from Caergwrle petrol station

Thieves attempted to steal a cash machine at a petrol station in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the garage on Mold Road, Caergwrle at 1.41am, following reports that four occupants of a white Nissan Navara car had tied a rope around the stand-alone cash machine and then attached the rope to the vehicle in an attempt to dislodge it.

They failed in their attempt to remove or break into the machine and drove off.

DI Mark Hughes said: “Officers are at the scene gathering evidence. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have information which would assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference V128932.”