Trio arrested as part of police drugs operation

Three men from Merseyside have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in North Wales.

The men – aged 35, 20 and 19 – were stopped in a vehicle in the Mold area on Tuesday night as part of Operation Luxuries, a targeted operation concentrating on the supply of illegal drugs.

They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of drugs and taken into custody at Wrexham Police Station for questioning.

Det Insp Mark Hughes said: “Operation Luxuries is in line with our long-running Operation Scorpion which tackles serious and organised crime in North Wales, and is aimed at those who cause harm to our communities by supplying illegal drugs.

“A large quantity of drugs was recovered last night and has been sent for forensic analysis. The three males questioned have been released under investigation.

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

“However, we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.

“Information can be passed to police via the web live chat at www.north-wales.

police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101.

“If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”