Appeal for wanted man by North Flintshire Policing Team

Police are seeking a man who won't return their calls.

North Flintshire Policing Team put out an appeal on Facebook for information relating to the whereabouts of Billy Perks, 27.

Perks is wanted by officers to be returned to prison.

The post said: “Billy doesn't seem to like us very much ( we don't know why ) as he won't return our calls and is doing his best to avoid us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number V129157.