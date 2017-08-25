Car sought in relation to cash machine theft attempt in Caergwrle

Images have been released of a car police are looking to trace in relation to the attempted theft of a cash machine.

North Wales Police are keen to locate a Nissan Navara vehicle with a distinctive black and white “Battenburg style” design on the side following attempts to dislodge a cash machine from a service station on Mold Road, Caergwrle yesterday.

Just after 1.25am, four offenders tied a rope around the stand alone machine outside the Gulf garage and attempted to pull it away.

They were unsuccessful and fled the scene empty handed leaving some damage to the Cash Zone machine.

A spokesman for the company confirmed it had been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information which would assist the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting reference V128932.