First rescues for Llandudno's newlifeboat – 250 miles from home

Llandudno's brand-new Shannon-class RNLI lifeboat 'William F Yates', which is due to arrive at the resort on September 24, has already carried out two rescues but more than 250 miles from home.

The lifeboat, with four Llandudno crewmen and an RNLI staff coxswain on board was carrying out a training exercise to enable the North Wales men to familiarise themselves with their new boat and her capabilities.

After completing a 90-mile coastal passage from Poole to Newhaven the lifeboat was returning to Poole when she was diverted by Solent Coastguard to rescue a 25-foot pleasure boat with two adults and a small child on board which had struck a submerged object in the busy Solent. The boat suffered hull damage, was taking in water, and needed immediate assistance.

The Llandudno crew were quickly on scene, took the craft in tow, and berthed it safely in Portsmouth Harbour, its occupants unharmed, a short distance from the recently arrived Royal Navy aircraft carrier 'Queen Elizabeth'.

The four Llandudno crewmen and their Coxswain then resumed their passage to Poole, only for Solent Coastguard to again divert them. This time it was to a 15-foot dinghy with outboard and sail problems drifting in the busy entrance channel to Poole Harbour, an area congested with ferries, cargo vessels and pleasure craft. For the second time in a few hours the lifeboat crew rigged a towline and took the disabled craft to a safe berth, this time in Poole.

Llandudno Assistant Coxswain Danny Jones who was aboard the lifeboat throughout said later: “'Our new lifeboat performed exceptionally well in difficult conditions and she will clearly be a great asset in helping us to provide safety cover for those using the sea off the North Wales coast.