Llandudno lifeboat volunteers honour former colleague

Llandudno's volunteer RNLI lifeboat team assembled in their new sea-front boathouse to honour the memory of a former colleague who helped ensure the new lifeboat station would be built.

For more than 20 years John Raymond Evans, known as Ray, campaigned to make the case for the construction of a new RNLI station in Llandudno.

Unfortunately Ray died in 2015 before work could begin on the new building at Craig-y-Don.

His lifeboat friends and colleagues, determined that his self-sacrifice and tenacity were not be forgotten, commissioned a commemorative plaque, now installed in the new lifeboat station.

An official plaque unveiling ceremony was attended by Ray's widow Jenny, accompanied by daughter Joanne, other family members, lifeboat crew members and station management personnel.