Ruthin School congratulates pupils for GCSE results

Pupils at Ruthin School received their GCSE results yesterday with the school saying there was much to celebrate.

39 students sat GCSEs with the school seeing increase in the percentage of grades at A*, with 28.2% of all grades at A* compared with 25.31% last year.

A number of students did particularly well, gaining several A* and A grades.

Iestyn Lewis from Betws Gwerfil Goch achieved 7A* 3A and a “9” in Mathematics (equivalent to a top A*). Iestyn, who is gifted in a wide range of subjects, joined Ruthin School in September 2013 to be educated in an environment with many other gifted young people.

Ariann Thirunavukarasu from Trefnant achieved 6A* 3A and an “8” in Mathematics (equivalent to A*). Ariann has been at Ruthin School since September 2012 and was the top female student this year.

Principal, Toby Belfield, said “Following on from our outstanding success at A Level last week, I am really delighted with our GCSE results today.

“We follow an English and International curriculum so I am particularly delighted that our pupils fared well with the new examination system which is both more robust and more rigorous.

” These superb GCSE results will mean that many of our pupils are equipped for the challenging academic years ahead.”