North Wales musicians showcase at Festival No 6

MUSICAL talent from across north Wales will be showcased during Festival No 6 in Portmeirion.

The community music collective CEG, with support by Gwynedd Council, will be promoting local musicians at the bilingual ‘Woodcutter’s Lodge’ Stage.

Festival No 6 is the biggest arts and music festival in north Wales, and runs from Friday, September 8 – 10.

The music group has worked on a voluntary basis, over the past two years, to represent the wide-range of music being created in north-west Wales.

The festival will see local musicians sharing the ‘Lost in the Woods’ stage, with three other stages representing music from Wales, BBC Gorwelion/Horizons, Nyth Gwydir a Sŵn, with CEG, specifically showcasing young talent and independent artists from Gwynedd and north Wales.

From 12-8pm, each day, acts will range from the newest young talent from Gwynedd, just starting out on their musical journey, after coming through CEG’s Yn Y Golau Project,

Acts that have seen increasing success in 2017, include former Catfish and The Bottlemen member Billy Bibby & the Wry Smiles; SERA, who played live on BBC Radio 2 and will be headlining the North American Festival of Wales, in New York, just a week before the festival.

They will range from authentic singer-songwriters such as Courteous Thief and Ap Cooper to folk troubadours Paul Bodwyn Green, spoken word with world champion beatboxer Mr Phormula, and two Poet Laureate’s Martin Daws and Sophie McKeand. Music wil also feature everything from Gypsy-jazz from The Bortowski Swing to popular band Calfari all performing at the same festival as huge acts like Rag ‘n’ Bone Man to Flaming Lips.

Councillor Ioan Thomas, Gwynedd Council cabinet member for economic development said: “As a council, we are pleased to be supporting this opportunity for local artists to perform at Festival Number 6.

”It will certainly be a fantastic experience for these performers and provides a great opportunity to reach a new audience. We wish all the local artists that will be performing this year all the best and I’m sure that the experience will benefit them all in the future.”

Find out more and how to get involved at www.cegrecords.com or on Facebook. Get festival tickets from www.festivalnumber6.com