Four challengers defeated by Ruthin Food Van Big Eat

A food challenge in aid of community First Responders took place for the first time on Sunday with all four challengers coming home defeated.

The Ruthin Food Van’s Big Eat has so far raised £300 for the charity and will run once each month until Christmas.

The burger consists of a large bun, over a kilo of cooked meat, with onion rings, chips and salad.

Joyce Hession, who runs the food van said: “It went fantastically well, we had four challengers but nobody made the 30 minute time limit.

“We’ll do it every month, the next one is on Sunday September 24. We’ve raised £300 so far for the First Responders.”

Mayor of Ruthin, Jim Bryan said: “You should’ve seen the size of those plates, they were massive. Two great big barms, a foot in diameter, piled up with meat and salad.”