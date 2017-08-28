Bus investment is just the ticket for Deeside passengers

Thousands of pounds is to be pumped into public transport infrastructure on Deeside.

As part of the £2.8 million investment as part of the Welsh Government local transport network fund, £100,000 will be dedicated to developments for passenger growth on the B5129 strategic bus corridor.

Flintshire is one of six local authority areas to benefit from the funding focusing primarily on bus reliability and reducing journey times by improving accessibility, congestion and integration between modes of transport.

The cash injection will go towards improvements in transport infrastructure to assist bus movements along the B5129 west of Connah’s Quay and development of the Deeside Quality Partnership Scheme and associated legal framework.

The aims of the scheme

are to:

l Increase mobility and reduce barriers to bus use to make public transport use easier and more attractive.

l Reduce delays and help improve journey reliability.

l Improve bus infrastructure in order to accommodate more bus services and higher frequencies in the future and achieve better environmental conditions and improve pedestrian and cycling amenities.

The scheme is aimed at connecting communities and enable access to employment, education and key services along the B5129 strategic corridor west of Shotton Railway Station.

Ken Skates, AM for Clwyd South and Cabinet Secretary for economy and infrastructure, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support these schemes, which will see improvements to bus journeys on strategic Welsh Government and local authority routes across Wales.

“This announcement includes funding for a range of proposed interventions including bus priority measures, junction improvements and technical based solutions to further support the bus industry and widen the appeal of buses as an attractive, reliable mode of transport.

“I look forward to seeing these projects underway at the earliest possible opportunity, with communities able to soon feel the benefits of the improvements.”