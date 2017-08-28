Race officials in court following death of spectator at Llangollen cycling event

Organisers of a British Downhill Series Mountain Biking event at Llangollen in which a spectator died after being struck by an out of control cycle are being prosecuted under Health and Safety laws.

The British Cycling Federation, an official and a marshal at the event at Llangollen back in August 2014, are all due to appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday).

They will make their first appearance in court at Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold.

It follows the death of 29-year-old spectator Judith Garrett, who had been at the event to watch her boyfriend compete.

The charge against The British Cycling Federation, based at Stuart Street in Manchester, alleges that on August 31, 2014, at Tan y Craig Farm in Llangollen, it failed to conduct its undertaking in such a way as to ensure the health and safety of people attending.

A marshall, Kevin Ian Duckworth, 41 of Addison Street in Accrington, Lancashire, is alleged to have failed to ensure that his health and safety duties as a marshal were complied with.

Race official Michael Marsden, 40, of Gressingham Drive in Lancaster, is alleged to have failed to conduct the event in such a way that people were not exposed to risk.

It is alleged that he failed to ensure the safety of spectators at the competition and failed to provide marshals with adequate training regarding the safety of spectators.

The final charge alleges that he failed to report the death of Miss Garrett at the British Downhill Series Mountain Biking Competition.

Judith Garrett, 29, of Prudhoe, had been living with her boyfriend’s family at Whitley Bay.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of North Staffordshire in Stoke but died the following day.

Peter Walton and Judith had been a couple for three years.

Judith had recently been promoted to the position of senior quality control officer.

She was said to have died from major head injuries after being struck by a cycle when a rider lost control.

As well as her boyfriend, Miss Garrett left behind her father Bill, mother Lorna and sister Jane.

Miss Garrett had been due to move in to her first home with her boyfriend two weeks after the tragedy.