Thousands of eyes aim for the sky at Rhyl Air Show

IT WAS all eyes to the skies this weekend as visitors came out in their droves to watch breathtaking displays at Rhyl Air Show.

Thousands of people flocked to the town’s promenade for two-days of free flying entertainment this weekend.

The event featured “spectacular” displays by various aircraft including the Strikemaster Pair, Yak Display, Trig Aerobics Team, Griffin fly past, Breitling Wing Walkers, Team Raven formation aerobatic display team and the Bronco Demo Team.

The highly-anticipated Red Arrows closed the show on the Sunday and as usual, did not disappoint. Blue skies provided a stunning backdrop for the aerobatic Team who wowed visitors with their routine which featured the popular red, white and blue smoke trails.

The weekend event was arranged by Denbighshire Leisure Services and supported by Rhyl Town Council and the RAF.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “Yet again this year the fantastic line up at the Air Show attracted thousands of residents and visitors to the promenade, as well as hundreds of people watching the activity in surrounding areas.

“We have been delighted with the response to the displays. Not only does it give local people a world class spectacle on their doorstep, but it also attracts many thousands of visitors to Denbighshire, helping to generate more spending in our hotels, shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses.”

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight had to pull out of this year’s event due to “safety reasons”. The display - featuring Dakota, Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft - had to be cancelled after a routine inspection highlighted a fault with one of the Merlin engines in a Hurricane aircraft.

Pictures: Don Jackson-Wyatt [Rhyl Journal and Denbighshire Free Press photographer] Click the camera on the header to see the full gallery of photos.