Deganwy beach shelter re-opens

More than 200 attendees were present for the re-opening of the newly-restored Deganwy beach shelter on Saturday.

The shelter was severely damaged by the winter storms of 2013/2014 and was declared unfit to use.

Local engineering and building companies have been working on Victorian shelter for the past several months after receiving funds from the Heritage Lottery Fund, HAFOD and Conwy Borough and Conwy Town Council.

Dave Thomas, NWES Managing Director, said “North Wales Engineering Solutions have been honoured to be involved in returning the beach shelter to its former glory.

“Along with our sub-contractors we have taken great pride in our workmanship to ensure the Project Team’s efforts to raise the funds were rewarded with a magnificent structure for all to enjoy.”

The re-opening, which was arranged by the Deganwy beach shelter restoration project team, was attended by members of the public and local dignitaries.

Speeches were given by Vicky Macdonald (Project Chairman), Arfon Haines-Davies (TV Presenter), Dr Malcolm Smith (Heritage Lottery Fund Representative), Arthur James (Project Manager) and The Mayor of Conwy, Cllr Bill Chapman, who cut the ribbon and declare the shelter open for use.

The same scissors were used in July 1938 by the then Mayor of Conwy, Cllr J. Jones, to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of an extension to Deganwy promenade.

The Project Manager, Arthur James, said “I have to thank my Project Team, North Wales Engineering Solutions Ltd, Probuild Llandudno and Jonathan Kearsley-Wooller, our Lead Consultant, for their commitment and professionalism during the course of this restoration.

“Their efforts have resulted in the return to public use of this iconic Victorian shelter on Deganwy Promenade – long may our residents and visitors alike continue to enjoy using it.

“Without grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Conwy County Borough Council, Conwy Town Council and HAFOD, the project would not have gone ahead.”

The event included live music, refreshments and the shelter was decked out in bunting knitted by a residents group and some of the ladies on the project team.