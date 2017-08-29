Prestatyn residents at a crossroads with travellers

A group of travellers have been moved on from a site in Prestatyn after being camped there for more than a fortnight.

Cllr Gareth Lloyd Davies, who represents the Prestatyn south west ward on Denbighshire County Council, had been liasing with housing association Wales and West, owners of the land at Ffordd Pantycelyn, to resolve the issue on behalf of residents, who had complained about noise and litter.

Complaints largely centred around the evening time, with a noisy electricity generator particularly upsetting locals.

Progress has yet to be made on clearing rubbish left behind by the travellers.

A two-week eviction notice had expired without progress, but the travellers departed voluntarily on Sunday.

Cllr Davies said: “After a long break, it has been a recurring issue this summer.

“It’s been the case in Bodelwyddan and at the old police station in Prestatyn, so it has become a countywide problem.”

Cllr Davies has asked Wales and West to install bollards around the park to prevent further incursions.

However, the association is considering installing a knee-high rail around the space, with access only for pedestrians and talks are continuing.

Cllr Davies said: “Hopefully, that’s the last time we’ll have to move them on and with the new precautions we can prevent it from happening again.”