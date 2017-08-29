Rush hour delays in Flintshire

An incident on a major Flintshire road has caused long delays this morning.

Drivers on the A494 eastbound were subject to queues following a collision on the busy Aston Hill.

A lorry and a car collided at approximately 8.30am, causing a lane closure betwen Ewloe and Queensferry, affecting many drivers on their first morning after the Bank Holiday.

A spokesman for the North Wales Ambulance Service said: “One Ambulance crew attended the scene at the top of Aston Hill.

“Both drivers suffered very minor injuries and were in full health to carry on their journeys without further medical enquiries.”

Traffic Cymru stated that traffic began to clear at 8.59am, allowing other drivers to slowly make their way eastbound after the lane was re-opened.