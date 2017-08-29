Sun shines on Cilcain Show

Thousands visited a village for its annual show with a whole host of activities for people to enjoy from running races to teddy bear parachuting.

The annual show in Cilcain is held every year on Bank Holiday Monday with thousands attending each year for games, music and dancing.

The day kicked off with a performance from Gwernaffield Siver Band, along with exhibitions at St Mary’s Church.

There was lots of fun activities for all ages and even canines, with a dog show in the afternoon.

The Buckley Cheer Leaders performed at the event along with buskers, a harpist, Punch and Judy shows, morris dancing and a Young Farmers tug o’ war.

The day also featured a fancy dress parade and teddy bear parachuting from St Mary’s Church which proved very popular for another year.

The star of the show was the gruelling 4.5 mile ‘Mountain Race’ at 1pm, starting from the centre of Cilcain to the top of Moel Famau.

The runners were able to enjoy the glorious Clwydian views as they raced against the clock.

Susan Richards, whose husband Peter is the chairman of the Cilcain Show Committee, said: “It all went extremely well. The weather was brilliant too and it was a huge turnout – I think there was several thousands here.

”We also had the Red Arrows fly over as they said they would – which was wonderful. It was absolutely fantastic for everyone to see them and we had a huge number of events going on.

“Everyone seemed to be really enjoying themselves with so many activities on offer.”

