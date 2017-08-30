Holywell woman died after falling through ceiling

A WOMAN suffered ‘unsurvivable’ injuries after falling through a ceiling at her home.

Mother-of-three Tina Maureen Pearson, 56, died at Parc Gorsedd, Holywell, on March 1 after the three metre fall.

Speaking at an inquest held into her death yesterday, Nicola Jones, deputy coroner for North East Wales and Central, said Mrs Pearson sustained major and traumatic injuries.

She suffered a fractured skull and nine broken ribs after insisting she went to deal with a leak in the ceiling, rather than her disabled husband, who due to life-changing injuries, was confined to crutches.

The bungalow Mrs Pearson shared with her husband and youngest daughter was undergoing renovations, a new boiler had been installed but there was a leak in the roof of the property, located above the dining room where a new ceiling had been put in.

The hearing was told that, on the night of her death, Mrs Pearson was worried about the leak and the damage it might cause to the new ceiling.

She insisted on going to change the bucket catching the leaking water, and went up to the loft, despite concerns voiced her husband Paul.

A roofer had been due at the house to look at the ceiling the next day and Mr Pearson pleaded with her not to go up to the loft because he felt it was dangerous.

Mr Pearson, in a statement read at the inquest at Ruthin, said: “The weather was miserable outside and she didn’t want the plasterboard to be wet and went (into the loft) to change the bucket.

“I heard a crash and banging noise and went up the last three steps of the ladder on my knees and shouted but there was no reply.

“When I opened the door to the dining room I found Tina flat on her back with her eyes fixed open.”

Mr Pearson rang 999 and administered CPR before paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and took her to hospital – but she could not be saved.

A statement read out by Mrs Pearson’s daughter Vicky told of concerns about the part of the attic where she would have been standing.

There was no light and only beams to stand on.

A post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Andrew Dalton confirmed Mrs Pearson’s thorasic aorta had been cut, she had suffered a fracture to the base of her skull and nine broken ribs, as well as a “massive spinal fracture”.

She would have been “rendered unconscious immediately”.

He said her injuries were “unsurvivable” but would not have suffered any pain.

Mr Jones said: “Mrs Pearson’s death was due to an accident. Mr Pearson tried to stop her going up there but she wasn’t having any of it.

“A simple slip here has resulted in her fall.”

Mrs Pearson was a dog lover who bred golden retrievers, and her daughter Vicky paid tribute to her at the hearing.

She said: “Mum’s hobby was her love of dogs especially golden retrievers.

“My mum was the most caring person – she was like a mother hen to everyone she met.”

She added she was a “strong and determined person” and was delighted her daughter with Hannah had done well at school to be accepted into university.

Her mother and father were delighted with the renovations and looking forward to their completion, as well as a trip to the Lake District.

Mrs Pearson, who worked as a cleaner for the local authority, had competed at Crufts.

She was actively involved in re-homing dogs and was on various committees including the North West Golden Retriever Rescue Club.