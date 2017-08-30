Thousands of visitors flock to St Asaph Rotary country fayre show

[Photographs: Phil Micheu]

MORE than 3000 visitors took advantage of last weekend's “glorious” weather to enjoy a day full of animals and vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

St Asaph Rotary Country Fayre was hosted at Llanerch Park, near the Tweedmill, on Sunday, August 20.

Visitors were treated to displays from working horses. The day also featured dog obedience trials, tractor and vintage car rallies, birds of prey and curious alpacas who happily interacted with the hundreds of children present.

The show ring was dominated by Batala percussion band. There was a tug-of-war featuring teams from firefighters and armed forces to rotarians themselves. Even visitors joined in the fun in an effort to ‘teach the experts’ a lesson.

Throughout the day, large model aeroplanes buzzed overhead. The 10-acre field was said to be alive with children’s games, Punch and Judy, fun-fairs and donkey rides while the barbeque tent did a “roaring” trade. Visitors were serenaded by the sounds of the Cherry Pickers ukulele band.

Tom Yuille, president of the St Asaph Rotary Club, said: “This is our fifthCountry Fayre and the event has proved an enormous success.

“We were blessed with fine weather and we will have raised many thousands of pounds for the charities and local and national causes we support.

“I would like to thank the thousands of visitors who have given us their support and the army of rotarians and helpers who have laboured for so long to make the day possible.”

Olive Panter, aged 91 of Denbigh, attended the show with her family.

She said: “We had a wonderful day out. It is lovely to see the children so happy with such a variety of things to do and enjoy.”

Next year’s country fayre will be held on Sunday, August 19 2018.