Anglesey cacti enthusiast is growing gold awards

AN ANGLESEY woman is giving professional nurseries a prickly problem – by walking away with all the top cacti and flower growing awards.

Amateur cacti enthusiast Brenda Williams, ‘Môn Cacti,’ has walked away with two prestigious national awards in the last few months.

Brenda, who is a school caretaker and a full-time carer looking after her 87-year-old dad Gwilym – was recently awarded the Large Gold Medal at the Royal Welsh Show, in July, and has also received the Perpetual Challange Trophy (The Late Percy C Woodhead esq Trophy A84) from the Southport Flower Show, in August.

Brenda’s interest in cacti started 12 years ago when she went on a holiday to Tenerife.

”I went on holiday, and I brought a tiny cactus back with in my hand luggage, and I just became hooked on growing cacti, I just love them,” said Brenda, who has worked at Ysgol LlanfairPG for four years.”

”It has taken over my life, I call them my boys! They now fill several greenhouses and I get more and more all the time. It is definitely a growing interest.

”Some of them are quite old, they can live for many years. I don’t water them in from November to March and then just once a week – they are pretty easy to look after.”

Brenda has also numerous other locals including most recently five cups for growing plants in the recent Aberfraw and District Horticultural Show.