Doors open to county's architectural treasures

BUILDINGS described as “architectural treasures” will be throwing open their doors to the public in September.

The public can explore more than 60 historical buildings, gardens, interesting and unusual locations throughout Conwy and Gwynedd for free.

The event is part of Cadw’s Open Doors scheme which is part of an annual programme that celebrates Wales’ architectural heritage.

Properties range from St Trillo’s Church in Rhos on Sea, Oriel Mostyn Gallery in Llandudno, All Saint’s Church in Deganwy, Plas Mawr in Conwy and Conwy Castle.

Oriel Mostyn is a new addition to the programme. The art gallery displays contemporary art of local, national and international significance. The venue is offering special tours on 30 September. Plas Mawr, the finest town house of its period in Britain, is also offering guided tours on September 23 and 24.

Throughout September, events and activities will also be held at locations across both counties with opportunities for residents and visitors to get a taste of the area’s history and heritage.

More properties and events are being added all the time and can be seen on CADW’s website at www.cadw.gov.wales/opendoors.

For details about attractions and when they will be opening, visit www.conwy.gov.uk and click the tab Spotlight tab and News. A leaflet is available to download.

Councillor Mark Baker, Conwy Council’s Cabinet Member said: “Open Doors is a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the best our two counties have to offer in architectural heritage. The programme offers a great free day out for all the family and really showcases the contribution that our heritage makes to the visitor experience in Conwy and Gwynedd.”