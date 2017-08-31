Housing staff step out for Muscular Dystrophy charity

MORE than 20 members of staff working for the largest housing association in north Wales stepped out to raise £1250 to help people with a rare-muscle wasting disease.

Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (CCG) took part in an epic walking challenge in July, raising the cash for Muscular Dystrophy UK charity.

Snowdonia Challenge was a three-day walking event, with participants walking 100km of various routes over 3 days through Snowdonia National Park.

Four members of staff managed to walk the three days, with others taking part in one or two days of the challenge. Each route began and ended at Betws-y-Coed.

Paul McGrady, director of resources at CCG said: “We are very proud to support such a worthy charity as Muscular Dystrophy UK, and we are delighted that our staff, their friends and family have raised so much money for this charity.

“The decision to support Muscular Dystrophy UK was made by a member of staff who has a relative with a type of muscular dystrophy.

“ One of our aims as an employer is to promote the health and well being of our staff. CCG fully funded our employees to take part in the Snowdonia Challenge to ensure as much take up as possible and to allow our staff to enjoy the fresh air and the beautiful scenery here in Snowdonia.

“Another of our aims is to support the more vulnerable people in society and to promote sustainable communities. Through our fundraising, we hope that we are also achieving this.”

Muscular Dystrophy UK is the charity for the 70,000 people living with muscle-wasting conditions in the UK.

There are over 60 types of muscle-wasting conditions. They cause muscles to weaken and waste over time, leading to increasing disability.

The conditions may affect not only the muscles in the limbs, but also those of the heart and lungs, with many conditions significantly shortening life-expectancy.

Clinical trials for some conditions are now underway and it is hoped that these may lead to the introduction of new treatments that can slow the progression of these devastating conditions.

Further information about the charity can be found at www.musculardystrophyuk.org