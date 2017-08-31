Support Llandudno Memory Walk and unite for a world without dementia

A charitable walk for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru will take place in Llandudno next month.

Alzheimer’s Society supporter Lucie Williams is organising the walk for the second year which will raise funds for research and care.

People must register to take part in the event.

Lucie said: “I’ve worked for Home Care for 22 years and I’ve seen first-hand the various stages of dementia and also have personal family experience of the condition. Becoming a Dementia Friend has ignited a passion in me and given me a purpose; I want to support Alzheimer’s Society and make a difference in any way I can.”

There are currently 45,000 people living with dementia in Wales and it is estimated that by 2055 that number will rise to over 100,000. Of the top 10 causes of death in the UK, Dementia is currently the least preventable.

Last year’s Memory Walk attracted hundreds of walkers and raised £947 for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

Alzheimer’s Society’s official Dementia Community Roadshow will be located near the Pier entrance for anyone wanting to get advice, support or information.

Entertainment will be provided by the Cherry Pickers Ukulele Band, Llandudno Town Band and local DJ and advocate Ian Turner.

Following the Walk, participants are invited to visit Langtry’s in the Grand Hotel where there will be music and a prize draw to win some prizes that have been donated by local businesses.

The walk will take place on Sunday, September 10 at the North Shore Promenade. It will start at 1.30pm at Craig-y-Don Paddling Pool and finish 1.5 miles later at Llandudno Pier. Walkers should arrive from 12.30pm to register.

Alzheimer’s Society provides a National Dementia Helpline, the number is 0300 222 11 22 or visit alzheimers.org.uk

You can register through Eventbrite – www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/llandudno-memory-walk-tickets-36538595924 or email your name and the number of walkers you wish to book for to lucie.williams@homeinstead.co.uk or telephone to speak to Lucie on 01745 772150.