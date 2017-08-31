Transport firm to create 80 new jobs in Deeside

A leading transport firm will be recruiting 80 workers for a new site in Flintshire.

XPO Logistics, a global provider of transport and logistics services, is recruiting approximately 80 people for its new operation at Second Avenue in Sealand, Deeside.

The site is an expansion of the partnership between XPO and leading retailer Iceland Foods and will provide warehousing and distribution to Iceland stores in Northern Ireland, North West England and internationally.

Carl Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, said: “I always welcome new jobs coming to Alyn and Deeside. Deeside is a great place to do business and I’d urge other companies to invest in the area.”

Permanent vacancies at the Iceland branch in Sealand exist for 80 roles, including warehouse operatives, warehouse clerks and first line managers.

Day and night shifts will operate between the hours of 3am and 10pm initially, extending to an around-the-clock operation.

Contracts are also available for up to 40 hours per week.

Andy Hague, XPO Logistics’ account director, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new operation in the Deeside area, and are looking for great people to join our team on a permanent basis.

“We will be storing and distributing chilled and grocery products to Iceland’s UK and international stores from the site, which will be up and running from the middle of October.”

In a jobs boost for the region – more than 200 full and part-time retail and hospitality positions will also be available next weekend.

Broughton is set to hold its annual jobs fair on Saturday, September 9, from 10am to 4pm.

The fair will feature stalls from employers such as Outfit, Tesco, The Body Shop, M&S Foodhall and Primark.

The Job Centre will also be attending to provide advice to local jobseekers, as well as support with CV writing and application forms.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “With the opening of Body Shop, EE and Toys R Us over the last year, and with our retailers getting ready for the busy Christmas period, there are plenty of employment opportunities available for those in the region.

“This is the fifth year we’ve held a jobs fair at Broughton – they’re always really popular so we’re expecting a huge turnout.

“Last year’s event was successful in finding hundreds of jobseekers positions at the centre, and for many of these people it represented their first step on the career ladder.”