Cat left with "multiple holes" in neck after being fired at by shot gun in Conwy village

[PHOTOS: Prospect House Veterinary Clinic/Facebook]

A CAT was left with multiple puncture wounds in its neck after being blasted with both a shotgun and an air gun.

Sambo, who lives in Eglwysbach, was left with “multiple holes” following the heartless attack.

He was brought to Prospect House Veterinary Clinic, in Colwyn Bay, yesterday (Thursday). After administering pain relief, vets discovered a hard object palpated under the skin.

A spokesperson for Prospect House Veterinary Clinic said: “Sambo was brought into us with multiple holes in the neck and in great discomfort. He was immediately given pain relief and sedated for further examination.

“The area was clipped and cleaned revealing multiple large puncture holes and a hard object was palpated under the skin . This was removed and identified as an air gun pellet. X-rays revealed that Sambo had been shot with an air gun and a shot gun.”

Sambo has now returned home and is expected to make a full recovery.

The spokesperson added: “This is only down to his nine lives.”

Anyone with information about the act should telephone the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999. Alternatively ring North Wales Police on 101.