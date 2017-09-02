Anglesey's 'say no to pylons' group cranks up pressure with another 2,000 signatures on their petition

A GROUP of protesters devoted to blocking plans to site more electricity pylons on Anglesey have more than 7,000 names on their petition.

The Anglesey Says NO to Pylons petitioned visitors at the Anglesey Show, as well as the week-long National Eisteddfod, at Bodedern.

The group, which is in opposition to the National Grid, collected more than 2,000 names at the shows, bringing its current total of signatures to about 7,000.

The petition has also been signed by island politicians from all sides, including Plaid Cymru AM Rhun ap Iorwrth and Labour MP Albert Owen.

In a statement, the group said: “We would like to take this opportunity to clarify that the Anglesey Says No To Pylons is not against Wylfa.

“The Anglesey Says NO To Pylons group would like the electricity transported off the island in a safer way, in a way that will not affect people’s health and wellbeing, that will not cause the depreciation of people’s properties, and not seriously affect the tourism, ruin our landscape or blight our island.

A group spokesperson said: “The response on the island to the group has been amazing, the number of people who have signed up to show their objection to the grid has been tremendous.”

Jeanette Unsworth, regional press officer for the National Grid said: “We welcome feedback from communities along the proposed route of our project. People’s feedback has influenced our decisions at every stage.

“The next step is for us to submit an application for consent to build the connection to the Planning Inspectorate.

Campaigners call on people to support their cause and their petition can be signed at http://you.38degrees.org.uk/

petitions/anglesey-says-no-to-pylons