Kids setto start new super school

PUPILS from three Holyhead schools will enjoy first class educational facilities in a £9m ‘super-scchool’ when the new term starts.

Ysgol Cybi Primary is now open for lessons, and a total of 540 pupils, and 70 nursery pupils, from the former Ysgol Llaingoch, Ysgol y Parc and Ysgol Parchedig Thomas Elis will benefit from the new facility.

The new school features modern classrooms and outdoor areas for play and learning. The two-storey development incorporates a Grade II listed building, part of the old Cybi school.

It was designed and built by Wynne Construction, which used cutting edge technology to reduce waste and save time during the construction. The firm applied Building Information Modelling (BIM) technologies and processes to create a 3D virtual model of the building.

Using the model, engineers identified, before construction, a 75mm misalignment in a wall within the existing listed building. It meant they could amend the design of the steel frame before it was built and installed.

Wynne Construction also worked with Anglesey Council and their North Wales-based supply chain partners.

Parents, pupils, teachers and ancillary staff enjoyed tours of the new building at an open day recently.

Managing director, Chris Wynne, said: “The partnership between our technical team and the in-house team at Anglesey Council has worked really well. We’re pleased and proud to have delivered such a fantastic new learning environment for so many children.”

Ysgol Cybi head Tristan Roberts said: “The team from Wynne's have been a pleasure to work with since my appointment to the role.

“They listened attentively to any queries, concerns or ideas that I had about the building and the way we'd use it, and were always ready to offer solutions. The end result is a building of the highest quality, and a school environment that is second to none.”

Anglesey Council’s architectural services manager Gareth Thomas said: "The New Ysgol Cybi Primary School Project has been the first BIM project for the authority.

“We’ve delivered an excellent collaborative working and project delivery solution on the first of many 21st Century Schools projects.

“It’s rewarding to see that pupils, parents and teachers alike are so delighted with their new building and resources.”

The school has been partly funded by the Welsh Government through the 21st Century Schools Programme, and is part of the Welsh Government's £200 million Schools and Public Buildings Contractor Framework for North Wales.