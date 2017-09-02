Plan for 32 new homes in Penyffordd set for green light despite obections

Proposals to build nearly three dozen homes in a Flintshire village is set to be approved next week.

Planning officials have recommended the application for 32 new dwellings, includeing parking, get the go-ahead.

Members of the Flintshire’s planning committee visited the site on Hawarden Road, Penyffordd, near Mold, earlier this year before making a conditional planning proposal of sums to be paid by the developer to Penyffordd Primary and Castell Alun High School in Hope.

Conditions also include a two year start date for work on the site.

Although Natural Resources Wales raised no objections about protected species or flood risk grounds, councillors’ reports have raised concerns about “adverse environmental impacts upon habitat and wildlife, increased risk of flooding and inadequate foul drainage system.”

The application has prompted 165 letters of objection from the public about overdevelopment of the village which would remove its character, and the visual effect of developing building work on the open countryside.

The report submitted to next week’s meeting says: “The site is considered to be sustainable, viable and deliverable.”