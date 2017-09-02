Rhyl man denies having imitation firearm

A man has denied a charge of possessing an imitation firearm at Rhyl.

Daniel Kenneth Swann, aged 44, of Prince Edward Avenue in Rhyl, will go on trial in October along with a number of other defendants, two of whom are charged with murder.

Swann on Friday denied at Mold Crown Court that he possessing an imitation firearm, a BB gun, with intent to cause others to fear unlawful violence, during an incident on April 30.

He was bailed unconditionally to return to Mold on October 3.

Judge Niclas Parry granted a prosecution application that the case be linked to another which had already been fixed.

Two teenage boys have denied murdering a shopkeeper in Rhyl.

The two youths, one aged 15 and one 16, are charged following allegations that Amarjeet Singh-Bhaker was stabbed to death on April 30 this year.

The youths, who cannot be publicly identified because of their ages, both pleaded not guilty to murder, wounding with intent and violent disorder.

The trial could last six weeks.

Mr Singh-Bhaker is said to have been stabbed during an incident at Prince Edward Avenue

He was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan but later died.

Five men, including a youth, from the Greater Manchester area, have been charged with violent disorder in relation to the same incident.