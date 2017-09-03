Flintshire marathon man to run one last race in brother's memory

A man who has fundraised for two decades in memory of his brother hopes to go out on a high.

Ever since of the death of his brother Eric at the age of 49, Brian Lewis from Mynydd Isa, has taken part in endurance and long distance running events to raise money for Nightingale House Hospice at Wrexham.

Brian, 61, is to take part in at least one more event – the Lake Vyrnwy Marathon – in November but admitted it was getting harder to train and thinks it could be his last chance to generate much needed cash.

The four-time London Marathon runner said: “Ever since my brother passed away I've been fundraising.

“I used to run for Cancer Research but when Eric died, I wanted to focus on Nightingale House because they only get a certain amount of funding.”

Over the years Brian has taken part in the Chester half and full marathons as well as completing the 26.2-mile run through the capital for Nightingale.

He said he hopes to raise as much money as possible, if it is to be his swansong event this time around.

“As I'm getting older, it gets harder to train so this could be the last one,” he said.

To donate to the cause visit www.justgiving.com/brian-lewis15