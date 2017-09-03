Urgent appeal for volunteers to join poppy appeal in Rhyl

A charity worker has launched an appeal for find an army of volunteers to help with this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Richard Kendrick, 44, who co-owns Mace News in Rhyl, took on the job of Poppy Appeal organiser for the town last August after seeing a notice in the Journal. The previous organiser and the committee members had all retired.

The dad-of-three, who is also a DJ and has raised money for a host of worthy causes, is looking for about 70 volunteers.

He is also looking for people to join the Royal British Legion in Rhyl in order to form a new committee.

Richard said: “The Poppy Appeal, to me, is the biggest charity in the country.

”It helps our ex-servicemen and woman and their families. Where would we be without them giving so much in times of war and conflict?

“I have a handful of volunteers who help but I am looking for about 70 for the appeal.

Last year we had amazing support from the cadets, Rhyl commandos, the football team, their families, a church, Belief fundraising group and the British Heart Foundation, plus former servicemen. This year, we have more supermarkets to look after and stalls.”

Volunteers are needed to deliver and collect charity boxes, to take stock to shops and to mann stalls in supermarkets around the area, aswell as the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Next year it is 100 years since the end of World War One. To commemorate this, Richard is hoping to host a poppy ball in and show in Rhyl.

There is also a ‘Great Pilgrimage’ to Ypres, Belgium next year.

Richard is aiming to raise money, which will help veterans from the area or families travel there.

“Even though it can be very hard at times, I love this job,” Richard said.

“People who know me know that I will help anyone who needs support.

”I love doing charity work, but to me, this is the biggest charity of them all.

”These men and women gave everything for us. To give a few hours a week is nothing in comparison.”

Richard is hoping to carry out the Three Peaks Challenge next year to raise money for the Rhyl Royal British Legion and is urging people to join him.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 07874256817, or email kendrick7396@gmail.com or visit Richard at Mace News on Trellewelyn Road.