Fire crew called to person trapped in lift in Colwyn Bay

Mon Sept 04, 2017
Reporter:
Patrick Glover
Monday 4 September 2017 13:33
Fire crews were called to rescue a person trapped in a lift in Colwyn Bay.
North Wales Fire and Rescue were called to an incident on Penrhyn Road at about 1.15pm.
The rescue is currently in progress.
