Drug-driving at 99mph on the A55 by West Midlands man

A motorist driving at 99mph on the A55 dual carriageway was found to be over the drug drive limit.

Romario Ispir, 23, of Hart Road in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, was found to have a cannabiod drug in his system.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold he was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £700 after he admitted drug-driving, speeding, no insurance and no licence.

District Judge Richard Hine said they were serious matters, driving at high speed under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said on August 22 at 2.20pm an officer used a hand held pro laser device which clocked the defendant’s Renault driving at 99mph on the westbound carriage way at Caerwys – a 70mph area.

He provided a positive drugs test and he was found to have three milligrammes in his blood compared to the legal limit of two.

Solicitor Brian Cross, defending, said a member of the family had been driving but his client took over when the driver became sick.

He was not used to the car or its speed.

Ispir, said Mr Cross, was a young man of no previous convictions who worked. He said he would never appear in court again