MP meets crew of Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust vessel 'Moonspray' during round Britain voyage

MP ALBERT Owen visited the crew of Ellen MacArthur’s 44ft yacht while it was moored at Holyhead Marina.

The Ynys Môn Labour Member of Parliament met the crew of Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust vessel ‘Moonspray’ whilst it visited Anglesey during its Round Britain 2017 voyage.

The yacht had sailed from Cardiff on the Tuesday, August 29, and arrived in Holyhead late on Thursday August 31. The final leg of the challenge is from Holyhead to Liverpool via Conway.

Round Britain 2017 is run by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a national charity, which takes young people aged between eight and 24 from across the UK on sailing and water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.

Since the Trust's inception 14-years ago, it now annually supports over 520 young people from across the UK.

However, for every one young person the Trust supports there are nine they cannot yet help. The aim of Round Britain 2017 is to continue to build awareness of the Trust and the work it does, to extend support to more young people in recovery from cancer.

Mr Owen said: I met the EMA Trust in London earlier in the year, they do excellent work with young people – they are inspirational. I said I would join them on their visit to the Island and it was a great honour to meet the crew and young people of the Moonspray and wish them well in the final leg of the voyage - Holyhead to Liverpool via Conway.”

“Many thanks to Ian, Isobel, Molly, Kamie, Emily, Hannah, Tom, Dave, Kate, Milly and Tash for a warm welcome aboard the yacht and a safe and enjoyable journey to Liverpool.”