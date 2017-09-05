New head chef promises local flavour at Rhyl's 1891

A TASTE of Rhyl is promised on the menu at a resort’s new “flagship” restaurant, thanks to its newly appointed head chef.

Aaron Broster, who has worked under Vale of Clwyd celebrity chef Bryn Williams, will take on the role at 1891, which opens in December at Rhyl’s revamped Pavilion Theatre.

Aaron, a former pupil of Ysgol Glan Clwyd School, has worked at a host of top restaurants during his 27-year career, including the Chester Grosvenor, the Brighton Metropole Hotel, Portmeirion and most recently, Bryn Williams’ Porth Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

He plans to use produce from within a 30-mile radius of Rhyl. There will also be a Rhyl Rock dessert and some dishes will be named after Rhyl landmarks – ‘The Cut’ steak for example.

The 53-year-old, who lives in Denbigh, said: “I’m really excited. This is a great opportunity.

As a chef, local produce is better and it helps support the great local businesses we have here in the county.

“There will be seaside influences and theatre influences on the menu. It is going to be fine dining, but open to everyone.”

Named after the year the original Pavilion first opened, 1891 promises high-quality food and drink in a “stylish and elegant” environment and will be open to theatre-goers, residents and visitors.

Aaron added: “Working with Bryn has been great. I have learnt a lot. I’m pleased I worked there and now is the time to take the next step.

“1891 is going to be a fantastic restaurant. I don’t think you’ll get better views in North Wales. This is going to be something great for Rhyl, along with the wider regeneration. It is raising the town up a level. It is an up and coming place.”

The Pavilion’s bar areas are being refurbished, while the facade of the main building is being repainted and ‘recreated’. There will also be a new entrance .