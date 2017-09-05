New school opens doors for first time

A NEW school was already at full capacity when pupils and staff arrived for the first time yesterday.

Ysgol Awel y Mynydd in Llandudno Junction has been formed from the amalgamation of two former primary schools, Ysgol Maelgwn and Ysgol Nant y Coed, and has 432 pupils enrolled, with 60 nursery places.

Built and developed in conjunction with Conwy County Borough Council, the school will operate under the Welsh Government’s 21st Century School programme and the North Wales Construction Framework.

Awel y Mynydd will also use the dual stream system offering pupils to learn with Welsh as a first or second language.

Headteacher Llion Ellis said: “We at Ysgol Awel y Mynydd are extremely pleased with our new school and all of its high-tech elements.

“As staff, we are especially looking forward to seeing the smile this place will put on our pupils’ faces.

“They will be extremely excited, as are we. We are also excited for the future and how Ysgol Awel y Mynydd will be the heart of Llandudno Junction.”

Work on the new school began in November 2015 and Read Construction, who have been carrying out the contract, have involved the community and the children throughout the building process.

Read Construction project manager Matthew Nicholas said: “The whole project team are pleased to have successfully delivered this challenging project to a delighted client.

“Working alongside Ainsley Gommon Architects and Conwy County Council, we have delivered a flagship project both for the pupils and teachers, but also the wider community.”

Conwy Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Garffild Lewis, said: “It’s important that we’ve been able to invest in this excellent school to allow the governors and staff to provide high quality education in new buildings that are fit for purpose.

“I wish the staff and pupils all the very best in their new school.”