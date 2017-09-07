A470 between Rhayader and Builth Wells closed due to a severe incident

THE A470 Rhayader to Builth Wells has been closed to traffic from both directions.

The collision is being classed as severe and occurred at approximately 6.30am.

Diversions are in place.

