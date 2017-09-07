A470 between Rhayader and Builth Wells closed due to a severe incident

Thu Sept 07, 2017
Reporter:
Owain Farrington
Thursday 7 September 2017 10:18
THE A470 Rhayader to Builth Wells has been closed to traffic from both directions.
The collision is being classed as severe and occurred at approximately 6.30am.
Diversions are in place.
Email:
owain.farrington@nwn.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Private hire for stag and hens
Please call to reserve your table today!!!
Car body repairs
Cromlech Carriages
A great family day out, open all throught Easter..
Mid Wales News
Follow us
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on