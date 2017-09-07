Business owners rewrite the story of library

A disused library in Llandudno Junction is turning the page as a cafe.

Cheryl Winmill and her husband Steve have reopened Llandudno Junction Library, with the official opening taking place last Saturday.

Cheryl said: “I grew up looking at the library from my window, and nostalgia took over. My husband and I have always worked together, and we both love to cook and love books, so we wanted to write the next chapter for the building.”

The couple intended on a soft open in the week, however demand for the new business has already surpassed expectations.

Cheryl added: “We’ve been really impressed, locals have been pouring in to see the what we’ve done with the building; so our soft opening hasn’t been all that very soft. We already have regulars and we’ve even had visitors from as far as Shropshire.”

The unlisted building had been vacant for some time, and work has been extensive: Amendments have included new aluminium glazing, and extension for disabled facilities, infra red heating panels and a commercial kitchen.

The couple received £620 through crowdfunding to help with the refurbishment, with pledges receiving a page in a special Chapter 2 book that will be displayed in the cafe.

Cheryl is focused on retaining the feel of library, with Chapter 2 offering a lending service using donated books for a £5 registration fee. She has also been working with Tracie Payne of Conwy Library to begin a community outreach toddler storytime programme.