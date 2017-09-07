Wrexham town centre flats site for sale

A town centre site with planning permission for student accommodation is up for sale.

Planning permission was granted in 2013 for the demolition of existing buildings at 33-35 Brook Street, Wrexham, the former Scott’s nightclub, to be replaced with student accommodation, two retail units and undercroft parking.

The nightclub has been closed for a number of years with the site remaining vacant.

But the development has not progressed since permission was granted and the site is listed for sale through Kidderminster-based firm Blunts Commercial.

Approved plans were for two blocks of three-storey student accommodation, with 21 cluster flats, giving a total of 107 en-suite bedrooms. And there would be 54 associated car parking spaces.

The listing states: “The design is bold, contemporary and adventurous whilst being sympathetic to the street scene of Brook Street and Lea Road in terms of height scale and impact.

“The proposal therefore reflects the density and massing of the surrounding buildings and area.

“The building has been designed in two distinct blocks, both of the same height albeit the block facing Brook street has an undercroft retail unit under as the site steps down.

“So block one is four storey at the front with the remaining development being three.

“Opportunities for visual permeability through the creation of courtyards between the blocks have been designed to create external spaces between to provide an attractive amenity space for the occupants to socialise.

“It also creates a pleasant aspect from within the development to look on to.

“This amenity space engages with the building and provides an interesting hierarchy of space for the development that will be finished with hard landscaping and superficial stand alone additions installed post contract.”

No price is given for the site, though it is available on application to any interested parties.