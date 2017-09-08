Conwy Bridge refurbishment exceeds funding costs

Despite additional funding being added to the refurbishment project of the Conwy Bridge a report released this week has shown final costings still exceeded the estimated value by £282,683.40.

Work, conducted by GABRE Ltd (GUL), began on the bridge in June 2016 following an inspection and recommendations from Concrete and Corrosion Consultancy Practice Ltd (CCCP).

Upon starting the refurbishment it became apparent costings were going to exceed those originally tendered for by GUL.

Additional funding was given to the Council by the Welsh Government in the sum of £450,000 to put towards the further expenses, bringing the revised total spending to £1,249,000.

The refurbishment was completed in March 2017 and in a report presented to the Finance and Resoruces Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday stated the project had exceeded the revised total by a further £282,683.40 (22.6 per cent).

Cabinet Member for Environment Roads and Facilities, Don Milne, had been made aware of the contents of this report and said the extra costing was neccessary due to the imprtance of the bridge and the road.

Cllr Milne said in the report: “I fully support the report given that this was an estimated cost and was approved by Cabinet in September 2016.

“As such the work undertaken was necessary but not fully quantifiable at the time so the need for additional resources was always a risk.

“I am pleased to see that additional Welsh Government funding for bridge replacement/repairs has been obtained and have been assured that the additional resources required for this project do not impinge on the planned work for other bridges within the county.”

This report and the final costings will be presented to the council cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday, September 12.