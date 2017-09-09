Plans to extend Wrexham care home deferred due to concerns over parking issues

Plans to extend a care home were deferred because of concerns over parking issues.

At Wrexham Council’s planning committee meeting, plans to refurbish Bay Tree House care home in Norman Road and build a coffee shop on the site were discussed.

A similar application put forward earlier this year was rejected on inadequate parking provision, as reported in the Leader.

Speaking at the planning meeting, Cllr I David Bithell said: “My concern is the impact on the highways with children in the area.

“We’re going to force cars to park on the pavements on the narrow roads.”

The applicant of the plans pointed out that parking is an “inherited issue” that comes with the site.

The proposal does address these problems and the applicant also stated that the home will provide more spaces to lessen the impact it currently has on the highways nearby, as many visitors park their cars on the narrow roads close to the site.

Cllr Mike Morris said: “The current parking has a shortfall of 50 per cent but with the remodeling of the site this will reduce to 29 so in theory it should improve the situation.”

Following discussions with committee members and the applicant, parking spaces have been increased in the proposal from nine to 17.

In keeping with the plans, there would no longer be set visiting times in order to improve parking implications on the highway.

David Williams, planning control manager, said: “You would never expect to achieve the maximum parking standard.

“In many respects it can become self-regulated. If it does become difficult to park it would encourage staff to use public transport or to car share.”

The new proposal, which was discussed in the planning meeting on Monday, includes extensions to the front, rear and side on the first floor of the home.

There are also suggestions for internal alterations on the second floor, as the applicant revealed many of the facilities on the site are “outdated”, and a proposed relocation of the steps leading up to Bay Tree House.

If the proposals are approved, low gradient ramps and lifts will be installed to improve access for the residents.

The new application would see 47 bedrooms in the home where there are currently 30.

The applicant assured the committee that the proposal would improve the lives of the “older people of our community who may not be as vocal as the people in this room”.

Mr Williams asked members to look at “the bigger picture” as there is a “significant benefit in social services and social care”.

Highways officers said there were “no reasons to object on highway grounds”.

Committee members will make a site visit to the care home on September 15.