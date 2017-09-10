Murder investigation launched after woman dies and three others seriously injured in Rhyl

A murder investigation is underway after a woman died following a disturbance in Rhyl on Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight emergency services were called to an incident in the Llys Aderyn Du area to a report of an incident involving a group of people.

Two men and two women were found with serious injuries and taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following a short search in the vicinity a 21-year-old local man was arrested and he is now in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are not currently looking for any other suspects.

Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “Unfortunately this is now being treated as a murder investigation and our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family at this time.

“This was an isolated incident that spilled over into the street in Llys Aderyn Du. Officers and Ambulance staff were quickly on scene and started first aid. The quick action by local officers identified and located the suspect nearby who was arrested.

“Three individuals – two women and a man currently remain in hospital with injuries that are described as serious but not life threatening.

“The investigation is well underway and we will be conducting house to house enquiries throughout the day. Officers continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area

“We are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the disturbance, or who were in or around the vicinity of Llys Aderyn Du just before midnight to come forward.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police urgently by either calling 101, or contacting the control room via the live web chat facility quoting reference number V138247.