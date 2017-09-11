Live music adds to Mold food festival's 'feelgood vibe'

A food and drink festival will also host live music performances over the weekend.

As well as an array of food and drink to enjoy, Mold Food and Drink Festival’s live music stage will feature a host of new bands and musicians over the two-day event on September 16 and 17.

It is the second year that the stage programme has been co-ordinated by committee member and volunteer Naomi Griffiths, 21, from Sychdyn. She’s confident visitors will enjoy the mix of musical styles.

She said: “We’ve been inundated with bands wanting to perform at the festival this year so I’ve aimed for a combination of festival favourites and bands that are new to the event.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being involved with the festival again this year. It’s such a brilliant event with a great atmosphere. It’s drawing close now and I’m really excited to see all the performances. I’m sure the variety of the line-up will appeal to a broad audience.”

Amongst the new bands appearing are Platform 1, Six Ton Dog and singer-songwriter Joel Anthony.

Performing on the Sunday, Platform 1, a South West Wales based three-piece group, describe their music as ‘modern, melodic folk with some electric and bass thrown in’.

Vocalist and lyricist Martha Lee said: “We’ve been very busy this year gigging up and down the country and now we’re very excited to be a part of this year’s Mold Food and Drink Festival, especially as it is our first time visiting.

“The three of us have a real mix of musical influences and, as well as writing and performing our own music, we also enjoy recording all of our songs from home, which has allowed us to be a lot more creative musically.

“At the festival, we’re looking to share some of our latest songs along with some older material, and a few covers, which we hope everyone will enjoy.”

Last year’s newcomers, Strictly Saxes, Yubaba, and musician Jim Bazley are back by popular demand, and The Drive, 50 Hertz, Babylon Leaf, and Skariad are also making a welcome return.

The festival will open on both days to the rousing sounds of brass bands with Mold Town Band playing on Saturday and Northop Youth Band on Sunday.

Finalists from the ‘Time to Shine’ talent competition organised as part of this year’s Mold Carnival will also make an appearance on Saturday afternoon.

John Les Tomos, festival chairman said: “The live music has become an integral part of the festival.

“It adds to the feelgood vibe of the whole event. Naomi’s done a great job in organising the programme again this year with something to suit most musical tastes.

“Everything is pretty much in place now and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to join us for an excellent weekend.”

In addition to the festival’s record number of exhibitors attending this year, there will be cookery demonstrations by celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli; former Great British Bake-Off winner Jo Wheatley; Graham Tinsley and several local chefs as well as interactive cookery and craft workshops.