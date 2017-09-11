Motorists warned as roundabout in Wrexham town centre is set to be re-surfaced

ANOTHER roundabout in Wrexham town centre is set to be re-surfaced.

The works on the Watery Road/Island Green roundabout will take place during off peak periods to ensure minimum disruption to road users whilst the improvements to another important gateway into Wrexham is improved, council bosses say.

They will start today and continue until Friday between 7pm and 11pm.

During the works Watery Road will be closed from Bradley Road through to Island Green Roundabout in both directions.

Access for residents on Watery Road will be via Bellevue Road/Jubilee Road.

Bellevue Road will be closed from Island Green.

The one-way order currently on this road will be lifted to allow access into Bellevue Road and Jubilee Road from the Bradley road roundabout.

The temporary closure and alterations to the one-way order will be in effect from 7pm today until completion of the works, which should be on Friday.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for the environment and transport, said: “While resurfacing works always cause some disruption to residents and road users we are keeping this to a minimum by working during the evening.

“Please bear with us during this time and if possible try to avoid the area whilst the works take place.”