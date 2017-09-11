Vehicle overturned on Bersham Road in Wrexham

A man was injured when a car overturned on a Wrexham road.

North Wales Police and Wales Ambulance Service were called to the one vehicle crash at Bersham Road at around 10.30am.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 10.35am this morning to reports a car had overturned on Bersham Road, Wrexham.

“A young man was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening injury before arranging his own transport to hospital.”

PC Thomas Hough took to Twitter to thank Cheshire and North Wales AAP for for their help at the scene.

He added that the road was blocked and told motorists to avoid the area.

PC Hough tweeted again shortly after 11.30am that the road had been cleared.